Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.91 Million Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,504 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,024,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,892. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. 16,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,250. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

