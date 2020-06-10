Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $11,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ResMed by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after buying an additional 50,943 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 363,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.49. 411,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $177.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total transaction of $950,650.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,676.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,235. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

