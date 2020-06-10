Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $11,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 15,735.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 451,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 448,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,348,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,266,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,269,369,000 after buying an additional 293,880 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 648,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 434,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,333,000 after buying an additional 207,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $479.31.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total value of $2,225,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 111,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 128,205 shares of company stock worth $44,738,424 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $14.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $464.27. 14,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $488.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.46. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

