Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.52 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Willis Towers Watson worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.27.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $232.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

