Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $11.41 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,536 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Amphenol worth $11,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 350.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741 in the last three months. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

