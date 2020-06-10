Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,834 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $10,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after buying an additional 72,366 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 27.9% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 232,614 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,417,000 after purchasing an additional 203,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Milligan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,750 shares of company stock worth $143,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $27.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,270. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 172.51 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.52.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

