Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.75 Million Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,766 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Cerner worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1,440.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $2,490,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,278 shares of company stock worth $8,354,806. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $80.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

