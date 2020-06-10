Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.70 Million Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $10,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $69.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.69.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

