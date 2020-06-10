Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 111.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisign by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 567,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 50,447 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verisign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 203,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 113,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $199.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. Verisign’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.25.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total transaction of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total value of $3,211,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

