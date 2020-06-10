Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $12,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $214,904,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synopsys by 1,003.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,285,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 31.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after acquiring an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after acquiring an additional 572,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after acquiring an additional 435,983 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $733,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,340 shares of company stock valued at $19,907,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,652. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $192.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.64.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

