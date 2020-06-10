Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,065,000 after purchasing an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,381,000 after buying an additional 566,183 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. 132,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

