Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.70.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSI traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.36. 6,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,253. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage Inc has a twelve month low of $67.31 and a twelve month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.62). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $146.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

