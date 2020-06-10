Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,114,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,940,000 after acquiring an additional 234,697 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,091,000 after acquiring an additional 920,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,997,000 after purchasing an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,642,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,504,000 after acquiring an additional 90,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,729. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.92. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.