Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,509 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 233.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. BidaskClub downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $170.75. 27,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $173.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.16, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

