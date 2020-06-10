Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 158,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,849,811,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,687,000 after buying an additional 524,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,158,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,954,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ball by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,532. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $82.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.