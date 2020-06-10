Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 6,949 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EVRG. TheStreet lowered Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,120.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evergy stock opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

