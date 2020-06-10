Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $2.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.80 and a fifty-two week high of $382.92.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.30, for a total value of $409,157.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,047 shares in the company, valued at $30,918,398.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $7,287,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,111 shares in the company, valued at $32,306,433.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,278 shares of company stock worth $37,560,238. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.