Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Trane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,267,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,771,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.08.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.13. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.