Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 2,700

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($22.91) to GBX 2,700 ($34.36) in a research note released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.55) to GBX 1,900 ($24.18) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 3,100 ($39.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.64) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ashtead Group to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,406.67 ($30.63).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 2,475 ($31.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,221.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,256.74. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.