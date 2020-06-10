Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $141.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a current ratio of 13.19. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.