Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.20 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €5.20 ($5.84) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €9.25 ($10.39) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.40 ($8.31) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.50 ($10.67) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.75 ($8.71) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €7.97 ($8.96).

Get Aroundtown alerts:

AT1 stock opened at €5.70 ($6.40) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of €2.88 ($3.24) and a 1 year high of €8.88 ($9.98). The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.67.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.