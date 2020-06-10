Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Nomura reissued their buy rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.66.

Shares of AFI opened at $4.15 on Friday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.24. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michel Vermette purchased 89,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $166,620.66. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,921.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 252,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,735,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 285,895 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

