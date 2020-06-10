Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.15.
Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.68. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
