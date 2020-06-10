AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 341.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in AptarGroup by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $175,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $112.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $126.19.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $721.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

