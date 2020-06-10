Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in AON by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $761,100. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AON opened at $194.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.94. Aon PLC has a 1-year low of $143.93 and a 1-year high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

