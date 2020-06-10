Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AON were worth $14,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,345,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,773,000 after buying an additional 722,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AON by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,541,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,706,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in AON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,513,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,601,000 after acquiring an additional 47,573 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,786,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in AON by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $761,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON opened at $192.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.