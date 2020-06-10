Antoine Papiernik Sells 59,879 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 59,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $2,701,141.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Antoine Papiernik sold 55,754 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,511,160.16.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Antoine Papiernik sold 7,996 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $359,979.92.

On Monday, June 1st, Antoine Papiernik sold 1,300 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $58,500.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.68, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Shockwave Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 38.18% and a negative net margin of 112.25%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,950,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,530,000 after purchasing an additional 727,621 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,181 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,413,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 82.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,324,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,948,000 after buying an additional 599,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

