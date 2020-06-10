Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 790 at Morgan Stanley

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 680 ($8.65) to GBX 790 ($10.05) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.58) to GBX 890 ($11.33) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Antofagasta to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 600 ($7.64) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.56) price target (down previously from GBX 850 ($10.82)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 832.50 ($10.60).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 894.80 ($11.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion and a PE ratio of 17.52. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 993.80 ($12.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 824.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 835.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.