Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on the stock.
Shares of Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.56.
Anexo Group Company Profile
Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.