Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Anexo Group (LON:ANX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Shares of Anexo Group stock opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02. Anexo Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 200 ($2.55). The firm has a market cap of $141.90 million and a PE ratio of 9.56.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

