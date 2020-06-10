Analyzing Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF)

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Viking Energy Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kidoz has a beta of -1.34, meaning that its stock price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viking Energy Group and Kidoz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kidoz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking Energy Group 31.95% 93.45% 10.47% Kidoz -288.43% -99.86% -93.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viking Energy Group and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viking Energy Group $34.59 million 0.54 -$19.39 million N/A N/A Kidoz $4.52 million 7.48 -$14.65 million N/A N/A

Kidoz has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viking Energy Group.

Summary

Viking Energy Group beats Kidoz on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its properties include 16 producing wells, 17 non producing wells, and 2 salt water disposal wells. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017. Viking Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Viking Energy Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Viking Investments Group, LLC.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Shoal Games Ltd. and changed its name to Kidoz Inc. in April 2019. Kidoz Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

