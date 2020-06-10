Analyzing Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VRT)

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -135.63% N/A -348.76% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -33.10% -1.70%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritec and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 3 0 3.00

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than Veritec.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veritec and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $310,000.00 6.41 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A $4.39 million $0.05 297.20

Diamond Eagle Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritec.

Risk & Volatility

Veritec has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diamond Eagle Acquisition beats Veritec on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritec Company Profile

Veritec, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs. It also enables card issuers and sponsors to issue debit, pre-paid, and gift cards under their own branded programs through the licensed use of the mobile banking platform and provision of related professional services. In addition, the company offers blinxPay mobile wallet application, a payment processing system that enables customers to make purchases at participating merchants using funds loaded into their blinxPay virtual account. Further, its mobile banking solution enables member card programs to process and settle member rewards in open or closed loop processing environment. Additionally, the company offers back-end card processing services to the card issuing institutions for various cardholder transactions on the licensed platform. Veritec, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr. Cote’s experience and operating capabilities. In June 2018, GS Acquisition Holdings completed its initial public offer, raising $690 million from investors.

