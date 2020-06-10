Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Ardelyx (ARDX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ: ARDX) in the last few weeks:

6/2/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/27/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.75 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

5/19/2020 – Ardelyx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/28/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2020 – Ardelyx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.96. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $653.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 17,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $133,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $66,184.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,560.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,821 shares of company stock valued at $484,119. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,218,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,606,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 947,947 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,462,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 816,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 460.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

