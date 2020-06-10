Analysts Offer Predictions for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smartsheet in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig anticipates that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Smartsheet stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.33 and a beta of 1.63. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Smartsheet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Smartsheet by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,391,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 626,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,660 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $569,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,299.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $846,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 746,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,103,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 671,150 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,290. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

