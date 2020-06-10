Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt Sells 325,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

APH stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

