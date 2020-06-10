Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

AMP opened at $159.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

