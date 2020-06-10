American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

AAT stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.