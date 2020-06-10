American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Trading 6.9% Higher

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.80 and last traded at $19.88, 116,586,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 94,382,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post -15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Airlines Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $86,244,000 after buying an additional 444,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

