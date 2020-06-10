AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $4,196,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in AMERCO by 255.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AMERCO by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHAL. TheStreet lowered AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CL King raised AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.17 per share, with a total value of $379,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 12,679 shares of company stock worth $3,271,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $339.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $426.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.69 and its 200-day moving average is $327.36.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

