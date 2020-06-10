Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMED has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Sunday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.20.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $176.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $115.19 and a 1-year high of $218.44.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $142,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,262.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.16 per share, with a total value of $306,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,966.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,146,100 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Amedisys by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $408,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $9,616,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

