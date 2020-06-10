AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Up 8.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Imperial Capital raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $4.00. Imperial Capital currently has an in-line rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.43, 230,771 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,998,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market cap of $635.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.68.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

