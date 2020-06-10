AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/5/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

5/27/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.00.

5/11/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

4/20/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/15/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.

4/14/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

4/13/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.

AMC stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Get AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($1.62). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27,106 shares during the period. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.