AMC Entertainment (AMC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/5/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/3/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.
- 5/27/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $1.00.
- 5/11/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/30/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $2.00 to $3.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/23/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.
- 4/20/2020 – AMC Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/19/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 4/15/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Imperial Capital from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $7.00.
- 4/14/2020 – AMC Entertainment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.
- 4/13/2020 – AMC Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $3.50.
AMC stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $635.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($1.62). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $941.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.
