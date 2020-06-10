Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $2,725.00 to $3,000.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $2,529.75 and last traded at $2,523.00, with a volume of 2839587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,483.00.

AMZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,550.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,581.28.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,768,454,000 after acquiring an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,599,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,968,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1,276.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,407.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,036.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

