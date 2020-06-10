Altria Group’s (MO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

NYSE MO opened at $42.18 on Monday. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,778,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,112,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

