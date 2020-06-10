Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) Stock Price Up 0.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The company traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $8.06, approximately 1,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 338,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

