AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,349 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

