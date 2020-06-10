AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,829,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,233,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,645,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after acquiring an additional 227,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,400,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $132.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.06 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.25). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 797.65%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

