AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,544 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $776,885,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,930,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,329,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,526 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 206.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,024,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.83.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.09. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $31.94 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.6555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

