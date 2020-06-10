AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,773,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $547,704,000 after buying an additional 143,166 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $463,985,000 after buying an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,423,000 after buying an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,284,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,313,000 after buying an additional 78,159 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $245.62 on Wednesday. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $285.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.91.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.26). ABIOMED had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $206.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABIOMED from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ABIOMED has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.40.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

