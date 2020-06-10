AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AB. Bank of America raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded AllianceBernstein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.59%.

In related news, CEO Seth P. Bernstein bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $354,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $258,196.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 787.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 19.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

