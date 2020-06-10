Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Shares Up 8.6%

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $65.53, 77,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,891,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADS. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Compass Point raised Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

In other news, SVP Laura Santillan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,270.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,855 shares of company stock worth $373,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 86.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 71.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

